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Stephen Miller replaces Susie Wiles as Trump’s White House chief of staff
By Natasha Weber,4 days ago
The call went out before the sun was fully up, the way personnel news often does when a president wants control of the morning. Aides, donors, and reporters heard the same short formulation. Susie Wiles replaced. Stephen Miller would become White House chief of staff. President Trump made the change after Republicans absorbed a midterm defeat, and the announcement did more than fill a vacancy. It told the capital which instincts would sit closest to the Oval Office for the rest of the term.