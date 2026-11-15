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Dallas voters reject $443 million public safety bond amid City Hall distrust
By Chris F. Weber,5 days ago
On a warm May evening, poll workers in Oak Cliff folded the last ballots while a small crowd outside a recreation center waited for numbers that would not move. The question on the slip was plain enough. Should Dallas borrow hundreds of millions to replace worn police and fire buildings and to shift some operations to new sites. By the time the count settled, the Dallas public safety bond had failed, a rare no in a city that usually says yes to bricks, asphalt, and the promise of safer streets. The defeat was not a vote against officers or firefighters. It was a verdict on City Hall, on where the work would happen, and on whether leaders had earned the right to ask for nearly half a billion dollars more.
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