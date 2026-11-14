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UNC Pembroke wins Conference Carolinas Bowl
3 days ago
TIGERVILLE, S.C. – UNC Pembroke won the 2026 Conference Carolinas Bowl on Saturday. The Braves defeated host North Greenville University 21-14. The contest was scoreless through the first quarter, and North Greenville took the lead on a 16-yard run from Deshawn Tompkins in the middle of the second period. UNC Pembroke matched that score when Josh Ehrlich found Malik Brown for a 19-yard touchdown 52 seconds before halftime.