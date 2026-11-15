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Third-Ranked Pack Football Rallies Past No. 4 Western Colorado, 24-17, to Capture Third Straight RMAC Championship
4 days ago
ThunderWolves Score 14 Unanswered Second-Half Points, Extend RMAC Winning Streak to School-Record 34 Games and Complete Perfect 11-0 Regular Season. PUEBLO, Colo. (November 14, 2026) – In a battle of two of the nation's top four ranked NCAA Division II football teams with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship on the line here Saturday afternoon, third-ranked Colorado State University Pueblo overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and scored 14 unanswered second-half points to post a thrilling 24-17 victory over fourth-ranked Western Colorado on Senior Day in front of 8,753 fans, the seventh-largest crowd in CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl history.