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Sabitova’s career-high six aces power FGCU past Stetson for fifth straight win
4 days ago
DELAND, Fla. - The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-11, 10-4 ASUN) are rolling into the postseason. FGCU closed the regular season with its fifth straight win on Saturday night, sweeping Stetson (5-20, 1-13 ASUN) 3-0 at Insight Credit Union Arena, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21, behind a lights-out serving night that produced 12 aces, six of them from Dinara Sabitova. The win completed a season sweep of the Hatters and sends the Eagles home to Alico Arena as the No. 2 seed for the 2026 ASUN Volleyball Championship.