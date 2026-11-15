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Jeremiah McCellan unleashes for 105-yards in the Ducks 31-7 win over Michigan
By De'Aundre Sanders,4 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — The ducks keeping those College Football Playoff dreams alive finding more explosiveness and consistency on offense with another Big Ten win Saturday. As Oregon went on to defeat Michigan 31-7, winning all three phases of the game. And while the defense limited the Wolverines to just 71 passing yards there were no problems for the Ducks offense, attacking quickly and early.