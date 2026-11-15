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Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport flights run on time after F.A.A. ground stop
4 days ago
Reporter Michael Teeple reports live from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on the aftermath of the nationwide FAA ground stop. Discover how the airport is managing recovery, with most flights back on schedule, and hear from travelers and CEO Brian Springer about the minimal impact thanks to the shoulder season, ensuring family plans stay on track.