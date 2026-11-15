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USU soccer: Aggies win first Pac-12 championship, fourth straight conference title
By Carson Frost,4 days ago
For the fourth consecutive season, Utah State soccer found a way to finish a conference tournament as champions. And for the second straight year, the Aggies needed a penalty shootout against Boise State to get there. After 110 scoreless minutes in a defensive battle Saturday evening at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field, Utah State converted four penalty kicks and got two crucial stops from sophomore goalkeeper Ivy Nystrom to defeat the Broncos 4-3 in the shootout, winning the inaugural Pac-12 Women's Soccer Championship. The No. 1-seeded Aggies captured their first Pac-12 tournament title in their first season in the conference, adding another milestone to a program that has become one of the most consistent winners in the country under head coach Manny Martins. The championship also marks Martins' fourth consecutive conference tournament title, following three straight Mountain West championships from 2023-25. Utah State outshot Boise State 34-17, putting 17 attempts on goal, but the Broncos' goalkeeper Ava de Leest was spectacular throughout the match, making 17 saves to keep the Aggies off the scoreboard. Nystrom made seven saves of her own before coming through with a pivotal stop in the shootout. The championship game drew 2,153 fans to Bell Field,