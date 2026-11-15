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Peoria Bomb Threat Update: Single Device Found
4 days ago
A device discovered in an ethanol plant led to a rare evacuation in Peoria, Illinois. However, authorities say they have found "no other items" at the BioUrja Renewables facility, and they've now lifted the evacuation order. The FBI is involved in the investigation. ATF certified explosive experts assisted with the search. There's no word on a suspect, and authorities have given only vague descriptions of the single device that was found.