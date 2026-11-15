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Gritty Ciryl Gane beats back relentless Josh Hokit, wins controversial decision | UFC 334
By Thomas Myers,5 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Gane Survive (Barely) Hokit’s Pressure-Heavy Attack Right Here!. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight bruisers Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit are set to settle their differences tonight (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) inside Madison Square Garden in UFC 334’s surreal main event. It’s been a long, winding (and...