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Highlights! Ciryl Gane survives madman Josh Hokit to defend heavyweight title in record-breaking fight | UFC 334
By Dan Hiergesell,4 days ago
Ciryl Gane successfully stopped the Josh Hokit hype train last night (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) at UFC 334 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, retaining his UFC heavyweight title in a wild main event clash that broke division records. Hokit pushed an incredible pace...