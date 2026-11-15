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Greatest of all time? Watch Kayla Harrison choke out Amanda Nunes to retain women’s title | UFC 334
By Dan Hiergesell,4 days ago
Kayla Harrison put her name among the best women’s fighters to ever do it last night (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) at UFC 334 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, retaining her UFC women’s bantamweight title with a fourth-round submission (rear-naked choke) over MMA legend Amanda Nunes.