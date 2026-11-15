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MST3K Turkey Day Marathon 2026 Brings Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett Back to the Satellite of Love
By Troy Anderson,4 days ago
Thanksgiving is supposed to be about family, food, and pretending you haven’t already eaten enough stuffing to incapacitate a medium-sized farm animal. For Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans, it also means spending several hours watching terrible movies with people who understand exactly how terrible they are. This year, the...