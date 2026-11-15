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The Fin Trailer Introduces Park Syeyoung’s Mutant-Filled Dystopia Ahead of November Theatrical Release
By Troy Anderson,4 days ago
South Korean science fiction has never been particularly interested in making the future look comfortable. Director Park Syeyoung apparently received that message and decided humanity could use a few mutations, a ruined environment, and another government treating an entire population like disposable equipment. Kani Releasing has unveiled the new trailer...