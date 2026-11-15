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DEEP Robotics Robot Dog Takes on Lighthouse Inspection and Island Logistics
4 days ago
LYNX M20 wheel-legged robot carries 15 kg up 145 steps and supports equipment monitoring and night patrols in remote island field tests. NINGBO, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / DEEP Robotics has conducted field tests of its LYNX M20 robot dog at a 160-year-old lighthouse on a remote island, assessing how robotic inspection and supply transport can support lighthouse keepers in demanding coastal conditions. The wheel-legged quadruped robot carried supplies up steep access routes, collected equipment inspection data and accompanied nighttime patrols.