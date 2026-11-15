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Women’s Basketball Fights Hard Against Nevada and Ends With a 60-48 Victory
By Clark Matthew Christensen,4 days ago
OREM – Frustration is an ultimate debilitating feeling. It is the first step to losing any and all control in a world where total control is a rare commodity. Frustration leads to the easiest mistakes and the worst decisions. Frustration can be caused by many things, and a strong will demands the strength to overcome frustration.
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