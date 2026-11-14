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Theft from Viejas Casino -Alpine
2 days ago
On 11/12/2026, at approximately 11:18 am, two males were captured on video surveillance arriving at the Viejas Casino in a Gray Dodge Journey. The suspect, who was a passenger in the vehicle stole a master set of keys to the Viejas Outlets. Both subjects fled the casino in the same vehicle. The cost to replace the locks and keys to the Viejas Outlets was estimated at $10,000.00. Deputies and Viejas Security worked together quickly disseminating the information in order to identify suspects.