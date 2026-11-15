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Dominican and Mount Carmel met in the state finals, and one team’s improved defense made the difference
By CHRISTOPHER DABE,4 days ago
LAFAYETTE — Dominican entered its state-title match against Mount Carmel determined to produce a different outcome than in the teams’ previous meeting. The goal was simple: avoid another three-set sweep like the one Dominican suffered in October on its home floor. With a renewed emphasis on defense, Dominican...