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Victorville I-15 Crash Near Bear Valley Road Leaves Injuries Unclear
By Jordan Mitchell,2 days ago
A white SUV reportedly crossed lanes and struck the center divider on northbound Interstate 15 north of Bear Valley Road in Victorville on Thursday morning. The California Highway Patrol said the report came in shortly before 8 a.m., according to a local accident report. The call had been transferred from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office before units responded.