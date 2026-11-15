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PENGUINS LOSE TO HAMMERS IN OVERTIME, 3-2
By Nick Hart,4 days ago
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in overtime to the Hamilton Hammers, 3-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-3-0) received goals from rookies Bill Zonnon and Harrison Brunicke in the first period before Hamilton staged a late comeback. The Hammers, who had gone over 115 minutes without scoring a goal, found the back of the net twice in 34 seconds to tie the game. Pierre Engvall’s second goal of the comeback won the game for Hamilton 1:19 into OT.