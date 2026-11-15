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Command Center, Eastie Boy take Final Four colt events
By James Witherite, Meadowlands Media Relations,5 days ago
East Rutherford, NJ — Command Center sustained a first-over attack and inherited the lead in mid-stretch en route to victory in the Grade 1 $383,830 Valley Victory, for 2-year-old male trotters, while Eastie Boy remained resolute in Hades’ crosshairs to capture the Grade 1 $300,000 Governor’s Cup, for 2-year-old male pacers, on Saturday (Nov. 14) at the Meadowlands.