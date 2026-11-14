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Squirrel Hill Landmark How Lee Offers a Variety of Chinese Fare (Mon., 11/16/26)
By Rick Handler,4 days ago
How Lee restaurant is a frequent stop for my wingman (brother), Howard. How Lee is on a corner situated at Forbes and Shady Avenues. A great spot for watching the passers by. I asked our usual friendly server, Shelly, about the seafood chili pot from the Szechuan section of the menu. She said it was pretty hot and made a less spicy suggestion. I proceeded at my own risk and ordered the seafood chili pot.