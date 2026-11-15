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Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trainer Hits Back at NBA Champion Over Mockery of Heat Star's Shooting
By Pranav Kotai,4 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points in his first season with the new team. The Miami Heat are now on a four-game winning streak, and the Greek Freak has dropped 30+ points in the last three. Yet criticism around his shooting exists. A few days ago it was Kings HC who took a shot, and now the former Cavaliers champion also mocked the two-time MVP.