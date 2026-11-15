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Column | Iowa’s fast starts are key for a playoff push
By Jackson Miller,4 days ago
Iowa football has a real shot at the College Football Playoff, and the fast starts the Hawkeyes have put together in each of the last three games are key to a push toward the postseason. In Iowa’s 28-7 win over Purdue on Saturday night, the Hawkeye defense stopped the Boilermakers with a missed field goal before the offense orchestrated an 80-yard touchdown drive.