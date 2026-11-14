undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art: Bentonville, AR
By theactivehistorian,4 days ago
Hey, Friend! Welcome back to another post. Today, we’re traveling to the “Natural State” – Arkansas. This was my first visit to Arkansas and I saw a lot of neat stuff. My first stop was the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and there was so much to do and see! The campus is massive so make sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. There are so many galleries full of art, trails to walk or bike outside, a café for food, a library, and a gift shop. Give yourself plenty of time to take it all in!
5