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Innovation takes root at East Baton Rouge Parish Library with free tools to help local entrepreneurs succeed
By AMANDA MCELFRESH,4 days ago
For aspiring entrepreneurs in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing their business idea to life can begin with their library card. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library offers an extensive collection of free resources designed to help people open their own business, develop professional skills and connect with potential customers. Its small business services include access to market research databases, individualized consultations, technology training and more.