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Photos: TARCkey Trot 6-Hour Ultra
By Chris Wristen,4 days ago
The Trail Animals Running Club played host to the 10th running of the TARCkey Trot 6-Hour Ultra on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Wright-Locke Farm in Winchester, Mass. A field of 90 runners had six hours to complete as many 3.5-mile loops as they wanted on the trails of the farm and neighboring Whipple Hill. The following are a sample of photos taken by MassUltra Editor Chris Wristen. A full gallery can be viewed on the MassUltra Flickr page.