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Bearcats Dominate Ground Game in Senior Day Victory
4 days ago
Bolivar, Mo. – The Southwest Baptist University football team closed out the 2026 season in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon, defeating Quincy University 56-23 at Plaster Stadium. The Bearcats put together an explosive offensive performance, rushing for an incredible 375 yards and four touchdowns to finish the season strong. The victory moves SBU to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in GLVC play.