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Utah Valley Unable to Complete Comeback in Defeat at UCSB
4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Utah Valley women's volleyball fell 3-1 (21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 19-25) to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night inside The Thunderdome. UCSB (15-12, 11-5) was led by Gabi Martinez, who recorded a match-high 21 kills and seven service aces. Madi Standifird and Miley Thunstrom each had 10 kills for UVU (9-19, 7-9). Evalyn Medaris finished with 36 assists and five digs, while Lani Toutai recorded a match-high 14 digs in the defeat.