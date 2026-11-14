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Women's Basketball Opens Home Schedule with 70-46 Win over Penn State Brandywine
12 days ago
IMMACULATA, Pa. – Immaculata women's basketball opened its 2026-27 home schedule in impressive fashion on Saturday afternoon, defeating Penn State Brandywine, 70-46, at Alumnae Hall. The Mighty Macs celebrated their 2025-26 Atlantic East Conference Championship with a pregame banner unveiling before the game welcoming back alumnae Riley Cassidy and...