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You’re Invited: Sneak-Peek Tours of CTE Spaces at WHS – Mon.
12 days ago
We invite you to tour the renovated Career and Technical Education (CTE) spaces at Whitewater High School on Monday, November 16!. The district will offer three sneak-peek tours at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. at Whitewater High School, located at 534 S. Elizabeth Street. Each tour will last approximately 30 minutes and will be led by school and district administrators. Spanish interpretation will be available.