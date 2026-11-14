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1952 Royal Arrow on the Typewriter Database
By Brands,12 days ago
Hunter: C Carreon (CCarreon) The second Arrow I've ran into in the wild but this one has a significantly plain appearance compared to the previous design by Henry Dreyfuss. It was one of three within the same home but it was in rough shape and had no case to be found. It's likely it was kept in the prior owner's home as a decor piece as it was very rusty and dirty throughout.