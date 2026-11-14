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UWW Football Claims Outright WIAC Title with Undefeated Regular Season
12 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, WI — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team claimed the outright 2026 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship and finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record for the first time since 2021. The Warhawks dominated UW-Eau Claire at Carson Park, finishing the game on a 28-0 run to defeat the Blugolds 42-7. UWW finished with 435 yards of offense, including 224 rushing yards, and held UW-Eau Claire to 209 total yards.