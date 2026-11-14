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American shifts focus toward local travelers
By Randy Petersen,2 days ago
American's post-US Airways merger plan in 2014 prioritized travelers flying into New York for business, rather than residents needing day-trip options. It later cut LaGuardia service to Cleveland, Minneapolis and Atlanta, while adding Roanoke and Wilmington, North Carolina. Pieper's comments signal a renewed emphasis on local demand: he said the airline is seeking corporate customers in Chicago and working on schedules in Los Angeles that better fit residents.