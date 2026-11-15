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“He Should Never Play Another Game for USC”: Trojans Fans Sick of Jayden Maiava After 3 INT Performance in 27–13 Loss vs. Indiana
4 days ago
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava had a disappointing outing in the 27-13 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers. He threw three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter that helped No. 9 Indiana secure the victory. Maiava completed 26 of 42 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown. In the three...
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