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“Fire Kyle Whittingham. Leave Him in Oregon”: Michigan Fans Are Sick of Their Head Coach Giving “Excuses After Excuses” After Humiliating Loss vs. Oregon
4 days ago
The Michigan Wolverines’ season went from bad to worse after they were beaten 31-7 by the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, and the fallout has become all too familiar for head coach Kyle Whittingham. Fans targeted the head coach after the game, suggesting the poor performance should be on him...