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“Please Leave the Players out of This”: Taylor Lewan Refuses To Point Fingers As He Makes Plea to Wolverines Fans Amid Michigan’s Mounting Troubles
4 days ago
The Michigan Wolverines suffered a disappointing 31-7 defeat to No. 16 Oregon, raising questions about the program’s direction under head coach Kyle Whittingham. Frustration among fans is growing as the team fell to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play. However, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has...
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