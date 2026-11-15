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“He Wants To Be Fired,” “Looks So Checked Out”: Fans React to Kyle Whittingham Being Nowhere Near Michigan Players During 31–7 Loss to Oregon
4 days ago
Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has apparently reached the point of no return. On Saturday, the Wolverines traveled to Eugene, Oregon, to face the Ducks. What followed was a massacre, as Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood were held to a pathetic 71 combined passing yards, while the defense allowed four passing touchdowns from Dylan Raiola.