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“Worst Starting QB in College Football”: Fans Want Sam Leavitt Benched As Lane Kiffin Falls to His Knees After LSU QB’s Third INT vs. Texas
5 days ago
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin literally dropped to his knees in disappointment with quarterback Sam Leavitt’s performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Baton Rouge. ESPN shared Kiffin’s disappointed look after Leavitt threw an end-zone interception in the third quarter with just over 12 minutes remaining. Texas DB...