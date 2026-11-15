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“Corrupted Zebras,” “Refs Have Been Atrocious”: Texas Fans Fume at Referees for Missing Horse Collar Penalty As Arch Manning Throws INT vs. LSU
4 days ago
Arch Manning finished the first half of Saturday’s game against LSU with just nine completions for 82 yards and an interception. However, fans believe his turnover should never have happened. Replay footage showed Tigers defensive lineman Jordan Ross performing what appeared to be a horse-collar tackle on the Texas...