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Memo (2010) – Visual Novel Review
By Nicholas A. Ferrell,4 days ago
Memo, by Doomfest, is a short freeware original English language visual novel (“OELVN”) first released on February 7, 2010. I initially became aware of it while collecting visual novel review candidates for The New Leaf Journal in or around 2021, but I later discovered that it was a somewhat notable freeware OELVN when it was released in 2010. I decided that it would be a fun candidate to tackle for a review.