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WOLVES RALLY BUT FALL SHORT TO ADMIRALS 3-2
4 days ago
MILWAUKEE—The Wolves’ late-game rally came up short as they fell to the Admirals 3-2 on Saturday night in Milwaukee. Ivan Ryabkin and Bradly Nadeau each had a goal and an assist but it wasn’t enough as the Wolves dropped the third of 10 scheduled showdowns between the Central Division rivals this season. It marked the first time in 14 meetings that the Wolves failed to record a point against Milwaukee.