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WTA Finals Final Best Bets Including Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Svitolina
By Kane Webb,5 days ago
The 2026 WTA Finals tournament will conclude on Saturday. The semifinals are over. Neither semifinal went to a third set, and only one was even slightly competitive. The tournament, previously scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was moved to Indian Wells, California. These WTA Finals were as chaotic as the regular season. Jessica Pegula ended up getting humbled by Mirra Andreeva after being caught on a hot mic calling her a “diva” before the match. Linda Noskova won a total of three games against Elina Svitolina. The final at the WTA Finals is expected to be a great match. We’re about to discover whether Andreeva or Svitolina wants it more. LWOS has our best bet for the final match. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.