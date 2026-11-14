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Advocates question Chicago’s handling of firearm warrants in abuse cases
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
Cook County Domestic Violence Courthouse — Approximate Karina’s Law Court Site. Chicago police cited officer safety and the need to verify information when explaining their approach to firearm-search warrants under Karina’s Law, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The department said it does not refuse warrants and aims to recover weapons as safely as possible. A review of documents by the newspaper found that police had received at least 91 warrants under the law but had executed three.
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