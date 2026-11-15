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Final day in Muonio: watch the 10km freestyle live on SC Play
By ProXCskiing.com,4 days ago
Olos/Muonio Ski Race Weekend wraps up today with a 10km freestyle race. The SC Play broadcast starts at 8:45 CET. Iivo Niskanen and Finn-Hågen Krogh are back on the course in Olos/Muonio, joined by Benjamin Moser, Friedrich Moch and Elia Barp, among others. The women’s field includes Teresa Stadlober, Pia Fink, Caterina Ganz and many other stars.