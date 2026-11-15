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Mississippi State falls 41-9 to Auburn, losing streak reaches six games
By Jon Ross Myers,5 days ago
Mississippi State’s losing streak reached six games Saturday when the Bulldogs fell 41-9 to Auburn at home, SuperTalk Mississippi reported. The report said Mississippi State (4-6, 2-6 SEC) fumbled five times, losing four, allowed seven sacks, converted three of 17 third downs, went scoreless on four red-zone trips and finished with 262 yards of total offense while using three quarterbacks. Auburn (6-4, 4-4) totaled 371 yards and scored 24 points off the Bulldogs’ four lost fumbles, the report said.