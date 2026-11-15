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Former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund brushes off suggestions Portugal were below par as two-goal display inspires 4-1 Denmark win
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Hojlund spearheaded an authoritative showing at the Estadio Municipal de Braga after he, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mohamed Daramy all spurned early openings. The visitors finally broke through two minutes before the interval when Ruben Dias handled Hojlund's header, allowing Hojbjerg to convert from 12 yards. Four minutes into the second half, the marksman volleyed Mikkel Damsgaard's scooped pass past Diogo Costa before dribbling beyond Renato Veiga to slot home.