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Mizzou’s 48-21 loss at Georgia a ‘comedy of errors on both sides’
By Jack Wiselogel,4 days ago
Missouri wasted no time being the second-best team on the field. On the game’s first snap, quarterback Austin Simmons’ deep pass intended for Donovan Olugbode was intercepted by Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson, who returned it 30 yards to Missouri’s 7-yard line. Two plays later, running back Nate Frazier scored from 4 yards out, and the Bulldogs led 7-0 less than a minute into the game.