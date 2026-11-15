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BREAKING: Omaha MSOC wins Summit League championship, punch ticket to NCAA tournament
By Chris Graf,5 days ago
The Omaha Mavericks once again sit atop the Summit League as they claimed the conference tournament crown for the third time in program history Saturday night in Kansas City. The stars of the season carried the Mavericks as Maguire Perkins dealt a bracket and Italo Jenkins notched two assists as Omaha avenged their loss to the Tommies a few weeks prior with a 4-2 victory.
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