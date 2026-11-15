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Omaha volleyball ends four-game losing streak in regular season finale
By Ella Alberts,4 days ago
Wrapping up regular season play, Omaha volleyball handed last-place Oral Roberts an emphatic decision while recognizing graduate Madi Corf on senior day. The Mavericks (7-7 Summit League) previously beat the Golden Eagles (0-13 Summit League) just less a month ago in a closer five-set matchup, resulting in an Omaha win. The team brought out energy this afternoon, putting an end to Oral Robert’s season, with a clean 3-0 sweep.